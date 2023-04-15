MCF Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $41.19 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

