Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $133.19. The company has a market capitalization of $182.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

