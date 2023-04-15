AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,274 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,526 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.16 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.60. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.