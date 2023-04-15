Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,292 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $95.71 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $96.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

