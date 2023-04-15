Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $230.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.10.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

