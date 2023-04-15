IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

