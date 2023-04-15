Versor Investments LP Trims Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 35.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 88.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.78.

Allegion Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ALLE opened at $102.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.34. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $123.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

