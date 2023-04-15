The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $151.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.12. The company has a market capitalization of $356.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

