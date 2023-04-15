IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,264,000 after buying an additional 346,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 38.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,664,000 after buying an additional 282,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.27 and a 200 day moving average of $128.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.