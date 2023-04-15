LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,520,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 737.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,304,000 after buying an additional 249,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $96.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.67.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

