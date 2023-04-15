Jessup Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.2% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 459.8% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 106,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.13.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.12. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

