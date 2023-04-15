The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.8% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 108.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,742 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 431.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,718,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,548 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

