Balentine LLC Cuts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 92,431 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Shell by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Shell by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 18,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.64. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.07.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.91) to GBX 3,000 ($37.15) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

