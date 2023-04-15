1,777 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $519,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,325. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $134.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.06. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $135.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

