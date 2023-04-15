Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $14.92 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,520 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.5% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.13.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

