Balentine LLC Buys 5,067 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $30.46 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

