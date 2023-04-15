Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $381,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.5 %

MOS stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.69.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

