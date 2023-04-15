Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 17,380 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,380 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

