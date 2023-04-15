New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $33,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $239,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 463.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WST stock opened at $363.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $382.83.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,697.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

