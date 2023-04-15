3,831 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $151.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.12. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $356.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

