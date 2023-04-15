Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 543,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.87.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

