Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.59.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $267.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

