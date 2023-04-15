Atria Investments Inc Acquires 8,748 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 62.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

