General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Raised by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $34.49 on Friday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

