iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $39.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

