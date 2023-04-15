Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Delta Air Lines updated its Q2 guidance to $2.00-2.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.00-6.00 EPS.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

