Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.24 and last traded at $54.74. 434,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,439,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,810 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,686,000 after buying an additional 1,651,634 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,099,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,781,000 after buying an additional 109,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,533,000 after buying an additional 6,077,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

