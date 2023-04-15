BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $94.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average is $89.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

