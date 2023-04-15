Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.37. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-20% yr/yr to ~$58.2-60.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.92 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.00-2.25 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.64.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

