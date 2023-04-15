BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1,907.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $158.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.41. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $160.59.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.36.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.