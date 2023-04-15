Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,132,000. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,772 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $963,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $338.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.