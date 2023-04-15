BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $143,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.