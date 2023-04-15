BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $143,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.