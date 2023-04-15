AIA Group Ltd Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 32,755 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 8,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.43.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.0 %

ITW stock opened at $231.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.