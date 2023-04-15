AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 304.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

See Also

