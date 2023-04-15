AIA Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 138.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $439.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $487.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.08.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

