Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.2% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.19. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

