AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Equifax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $195.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.00 and a 200 day moving average of $195.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.07.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

