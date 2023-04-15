Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,860 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,346,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,397 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,362,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,643 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $15.91 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

