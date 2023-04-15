AIA Group Ltd Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 193.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Ameren by 11,937.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $55,521,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 6,586.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 340,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,276,000 after purchasing an additional 335,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameren Stock Down 0.7 %

AEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.55.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average is $85.22.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

