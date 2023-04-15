AIA Group Ltd Cuts Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $688.68 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $701.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $662.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 177.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.94.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

