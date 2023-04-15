The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Raised by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $39.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

