AIA Group Ltd Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,041 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.09.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.75.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

