AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 298.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

PNC opened at $121.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.99. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.51 and a 1-year high of $183.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

