American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Increased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cfra increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

