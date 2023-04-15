AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,446.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Copart by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,367 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 125,802 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 0.5 %

CPRT opened at $77.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.