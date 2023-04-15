Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 150 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.
PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.11%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.
PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.
