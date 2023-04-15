Signaturefd LLC Has $414,000 Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.41. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

