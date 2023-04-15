Concord Wealth Partners Acquires New Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $77.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

