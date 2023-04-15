Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $69.63 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,362,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251,924 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $69,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after buying an additional 4,029,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,810 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,870,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,067,000 after acquiring an additional 393,493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,383,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,269,000 after purchasing an additional 692,174 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

