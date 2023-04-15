International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank OZK grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.43.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $231.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

